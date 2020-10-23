On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Kenneth Lester Rhoades, 77, passed away at home of complications of lung cancer.
Born to parents Lester and Ruth (Schuab) Rhoades, Ken was born April 27, 1943, in Benton Harbor, Mich. Ken married Margaret in 1966, divorced in 1985, and married Beverly Ann (Jones) Rhoades in 1999.
Ken was the youngest of three children. His father owned and operated several grocery stores, and his mother was a homemaker. As you might imagine, Ken spent many years working for his dad in some position at the grocery store. Although Ken spent many years in the grocery business as a young man, he had a real interest in mechanics. During high school, Ken excelled in the industrial arts programs, earning several recognitions for top performance in numerous competitions. As his interest in mechanics increased, he bought an old wooden boat with a 25-horsepower motor that he and his dad restored. With a boat, of course he needed a car, so with some of his earnings from working in the grocery store and a keen interest and skill in mechanics, Ken purchased a 1955 Chevrolet for $450, got it in running order and, lo and behold, this 16-year-old had a snazzy car, a cool boat and life was good. He spent many hours on the lakes in Michigan with friends, boating, skiing and just enjoying being a teenager.
After high school, he attended Ferris State College in Big Rapids, Mich., becoming a certified welder. After finishing his certification, he spent some time job hunting, but, with the draft in place, it was difficult to find jobs unless you had your military service completed. So Ken enlisted in the United States Air Force and, although he was a master mechanic and skilled welder, his military training was in communications and his assignment a clerk typist at Prestwick Air Force Base in Prestwick, Scotland. Spending three years in Scotland, he traveled around England and Scotland, ultimately marrying a Scottish lass. After his discharge in 1967, he and his wife returned to Michigan and Ken began his career in some form of mechanical work. The couple had two children, Shawn and Susan.
After a divorce in 1985, Ken moved to Florida and began a career as a marine mechanic, spending 25 years in that business earning a solid reputation as a quality marine mechanic. After his father passed away, Ken took an interest in Idaho, loaded up his tools and headed west. He went to work for a marine shop in Coeur d’Alene; in 1988, that job ended and he spent a few years working in a variety of different jobs until a want ad for a boat accessory technician caught his interest and he moved to Clarkston to work for Duckworth Boats. While in Spokane, Ken attained a certification as a gas fitter and worked for Guardian Heating and Air. During his tenure at Guardian, he met the love of his life, Beverly, and they were married in 1999.
After he and Bev met, Ken had an opportunity to work for Lewis-Clark State College Trade and Industrial Division tool room. He loved this job because he had summers off and was able to spend days working with tools, students and mechanical instructors. A perfect place for him.
As the relationship between he and Bev continued to grow, they bought their first “fixer-upper” and sold it after many evenings after work and weekends remodeling this old house. Friends laughed and joked about a real test of a relationship: “If you can remodel a house together and still be speaking when it’s done, the relationship is off to a good start!” Over the course of 23 years since that first remodel project, Ken and Bev successfully remodeled and sold six fixer-uppers and built one new home together with very few disagreements.
Taking a slight detour, the couple left Lewiston in 2000, Bev took a position at a small community college in Canton, Ill. Upon Bev’s retirement, they moved to Warsaw, Mo., for almost six years, before returning to the valley in 2015. Preparing for the move back to Idaho, we started looking at real estate, ultimately finding one last fixer-upper where Ken says to Bev, “Are we up to one more remodel job?” We agreed and, after hard work and challenges, our last house is now completely remodeled. At the end of a successful, stressful, challenging, rewarding partnership that turned out to be the one true love for both of us, we are both deeply saddened not to have more time together — by the same token, thrilled to have spent the last years together doing the things we both enjoyed.
Ken was a veteran, and a mason, with a lifelong member at the Bedford Masonic Lodge in Bedford, Mich. His hobbies included mechanics, boats, motors, remodeling and gardening. He loved growing and working in a small garden and took great delight in watching his pumpkins grown. He was a homebody, enjoyed spending time at home fixing and remodeling and just sitting on the porch in the evening enjoying a glass of brandy and the fire pit.
Ken is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Shawn (Kaylin) Rhoades, of Dowling, Mich.; daughter Susan (Don), in Battle Creek, Mich.; stepchildren Tami Ball, of Lewiston, Cathryn Frizzi, of Helena, Mont., and Kevin Wood (Sandy), of Baldwin City, Kan.; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Nathaniel, Dana and Teran, of Michigan; Dom (Tosha) Foreman, of Lewiston, Jesse Wood, of Helena, Mont., Jeremy Wood and Joshua Wood, of Baldwin City, Kan.; and six great-grandchildren, Alexys, Addyson and Colton, of Michigan, and Dawsyn, Kiara and Bo, of Lewiston. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Remington, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, most of whom live in Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth Rhoades, and sister Neva Weiss.
The family is not planning a service. In lieu of flowers, honorariums can be given to the Michigan Masons Home, michiganmasons.org/foundation/donate.
Condolences may be left at Mountain View Funeral Home, merchantmemorialgroup.com/book-of-memories/4363992/Rhoades-Kenneth/index.php.