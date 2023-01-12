Kenneth ‘Kenny’ A. Willoughby, 86

Kenny was born the fourth child of Virgil and Jean Willoughby on April 6, 1936, in Sanders, Idaho.

The family moved to Oakesdale, Wash., when he was 6 years old. He attended school in Oakesdale, Wash., until the age of 16 when his family moved to Lewiston. Kenny went to work for General Tire for the next seven years. He then went to work for PFI (Potlatch Forests Inc.), which he retired from after 34 years.