Kenneth ‘Kenny’ A. Willoughby, 86

Kenny was born the fourth child of Virgil and Jean Willoughby on April 6, 1936, in Sanders, Idaho.
The family moved to Oakesdale, Wash., when he was 6 years old. He attended school in Oakesdale, Wash., until the age of 16 when his family moved to Lewiston. Kenny went to work for General Tire for the next seven years. He then went to work for PFI (Potlatch Forests Inc.), which he retired from after 34 years.
Kenny met Tootie Harrington in 1954 and they married on June 10, 1955. They had two children, Donald K. and Pamela J.
Kenny and his wife enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping for many years with their friends. They also enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling. Kenny also had years of fun playing cards with his friends.
Kenny passed away following a short illness Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sisters, Betty Olson and Wilene Watson; and his brother, Bill Willoughby. Kenny is survived by his wife, Tootie; his children, Pamela Huffman (John) and Donald Willoughby; his granddaughter, Shelbi Rembold; and his great-granddaughter, Samarra Rembold.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel in Lewiston. His urn will then be placed in the family niche in the Mountain View Mausoleum.