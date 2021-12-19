It is with immeasurable grief and profound shock that we announce the death of our husband and father, Ken Jackman, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Ken was born on Feb. 3, 1949, in Omaha, Neb. to Arlyne and Ivan Bruce Jackman. At the age of two, he and his family moved to Spokane, and in 1959, his family moved to Clarkston where he remained for most of his life.
While attending middle school, his whole world changed when he met Jo Ellen Uhlenkott. They hit it off immediately, but at the time, neither knew it would be the beginning of a lifelong love story.
He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967, lettering in football and golf. He spent two years in Seattle working and attending community college. He returned to Clarkston and married Jo Ellen in 1971, right before starting his new job at the United States Postal Service. They welcomed their only child, Jill J. Jackman, in 1976. They purchased their first and forever home in 1978. They only viewed two homes, and Jo Ellen delivered her verdict decisively, swiftly and solely. He trusted her implicitly, completely and without reservation all of his life. He relied on her instincts and always said it was the perfect choice. This is probably where his nickname for her, “The Boss,” was born.
Settling into the new home was an exciting time for Ken. He had a new daughter, a lawn he enjoyed caring for and a good job. It was during this time that he perfected the art form of switching the TV channel between various live sporting events at just the right time so he maximized sports viewing and minimized commercials, which he exacted down to a science over the decades. To the delight of many (Jo Ellen excluded), the introduction of ESPN in 1979 made sports viewing possible 24/7 and made his work much easier. It was because of the premiere of the ESPN channel that The Boss, after recovering from the pain and trauma at the sudden loss of her husband, and upon executive decision, announced the requirement for a second TV. Ken was no dummy, and certainly knew the impending divorce would be devastating. He loved his wife and only a fool would argue with her demand. In what became a lifelong pattern, he made sure that what Jo Ellen and Jill wanted, they received. The new TV was purchased quickly, and peace and harmony were restored in the household. Victories and achievements were applauded, losses were grieved, weddings were celebrated, deaths were mourned, memories were created, mistakes were made and lessons were learned in this home.
Ken taught his daughter many things. He taught her how to ride a bike, drive a car and how to play golf, basketball and tennis. He showed her the value of hard work and a job well done. He showed by example how a woman should be treated and what qualities make a good husband. He demonstrated kindness and compassion and sensitivity and imparted to her that this was paramount. He never forgot a please and thank you and taught her to appreciate others’ efforts and actions. He led by example, but she sometimes made mistakes. Even so, his love never wavered. He taught her the importance of knowing when to pick her battles, when to compromise and when to wave the white flag; a valuable lesson and an idea Jo Ellen likely reacquainted him with early in their marriage, perhaps in 1979.
He began his lifelong career at USPS in 1971. He loved his job, his customers and his co-workers. During the holiday seasons, he received so many gifts of appreciation that despite our best efforts, we couldn’t consume them all. He always went above and beyond for his customers, especially the elderly or infirm. He received many awards and honors during his career. He was legendary in his work ethic, at one point amassing between 2,500 and 3,000 hours of sick leave. During his tenure at USPS and well into retirement, he rarely forgot a name and never forgot an address. He ended his storied career after 42 years in 2013.
Ken enjoyed all sports, except for soccer and auto racing. His favorite, by far, was golf. Throughout his life, he played at all of the area courses. He loved warm weather, homemade cherry pie, an ice cold can of Mountain Dew, a freshly lit Marlboro and Jo Ellen’s spaghetti. He loved taking his golden mix dogs “bye-bye” in his Datsun or pickup, each seat cloaked in blonde hair. He and Jo Ellen loved all animals and rescued many over the years. He liked his work uniform ironed perfectly and his house neat and tidy (thanks, Jo Ellen). He believed if you weren’t five minutes early, you were late. He was endlessly impatient. He was masterful and creative when it came to using profanity. He was loyal and fiercely devoted. He was dependable and he never backed out of a commitment. If he said he would do something, he did it. He welcomed all into his immediate and extended Jackman family, most enthusiastically his treasured son-in-law, Steve. He could be short tempered, but forgave easily, quickly and usually. He was quick witted. He loved a good joke and delivered them well. He was never too fancy, always too humble. He relished learning new words and phrases, especially if they contained a curse word. He had a nickname for everyone. He had an easy smile and an infectious laugh. He was consistent, considerate and generous. He was supportive and selfless, thoughtful and kind. He was respectful and respected, adoring and adored. Ken loved well and was well-loved.
His health issues began with a heart attack and then surgery to treat aneurysms. He recovered from these, but In 2017, he was stricken with a brain infection that affected his memory and motor skills. He tried to remain active, but life was a bit more difficult. In November 2020, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He became entirely paralyzed and put on a ventilator. For the third time in less than 20 years, Ken was life-flighted to a more advanced hospital; this time to Kootenai Health ICU. The doctors described his condition as likely survivable but recovery would be slow and difficult. He remained hospitalized in northern Idaho until he was transferred to Prestige Care on his birthday in 2021. Because of the coronavirus, his family was unable to enter his room so visitation was limited, but we could visit each day in a meeting area. Ken was working hard to regain strength and movement so he could return home. He was recovering and all were anticipating a move home in approximately six more months. Unfortunately, we were all blindsided as his medical team informed us on Nov. 24 that they suspected he had cancer. One week later, his doctors estimated he had three months of life left. Four days later, he was admitted to Tri-State Hospital with suspected pneumonia and within hours, with his family by his side, he passed. The speed at which his health deteriorated was stunning and stupefying.
We would like to thank the staff at Tri-State Hospital for their medical care and emotional support during that time. They went above and beyond, even moving a bed next to Ken for his wife and daughter to share so he was never alone. We would also like to thank the team at Prestige for making Ken’s life there as happy as possible. They have shown such support throughout this unfortunate journey. A thank you also goes out to his roommate, sidekick and partner in crime, Chad, for his friendship with and respect for Ken.
We are grateful to Pattie and Mike Sanders, Sharon Eckert, Dennis Grubb, Steve, Mary and Melissa Prine, and Denise Connolly for their love, support and presence during his last hours.
Many of you sent cards to Ken during his stay at Prestige. We would like to thank you all for your time and effort in brightening Ken’s days. His family has not begun to read them yet, but when we are ready, we know they will bring joy to our hearts.
Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jo Ellen Jackman, who still resides in the home he cherished in Clarkston; his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Steve Sparkman of Belgrade, Mont.; his stepmother, Mary Jackman, of Clarkston; sister-in-law Marietta Jackman, of Sacramento, Calif.; sister-in-law Betty Seubert, of Cottonwood; his best friend, Dennis Grubb, of Lewiston; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Piper.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father; siblings Ivan Bruce Jr., Lon and Candy; his precious dogs Shasta, Phoebe, Jack, Muffy, Sophie; and cherished cats Clancy, Caesar, Maizy and Max.
His family is concentrating on and taking care of the last business of his life. There will come a time when there is no obituary to write, no urns to be selected, no more loved ones to contact, no more phone calls to make, no more texts to send, no documents to be completed, no paperwork to be filed, no more tasks to tend to, no more decisions will need to be made. We dread the inevitable moment when there is nothing left to do, nothing left to distract us, for we will then be lost in our emptiness and grief and surrounded by our sorrow and anguish. The loss of our husband and father is heart breaking, soul crushing and all encompassing. To our friends and family, we ask for your patience and support as we navigate this unwelcome new reality without him in it.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in the spring of 2022. An announcement will be published at that time and all are welcome to attend.
A better father never lived. A better husband never existed. His daughter was daddy’s little girl until he took his last breath. His beloved wife remained cherished until his heart ceased to beat.
Your spirit and soul will never be forgotten, you will always be loved and missed.