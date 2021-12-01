Kenneth Jones Sr., age 85, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the loving community of Bishops Senior Living Place from natural causes.
He was born Jan. 30, 1936, in Lapwai to John Jones and Amelia Tellier. He was always the hardest worker known, starting on the railroad after the eighth grade. At his 18th year, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years, which included the Korean War. From there he wore multiple hats, from being an electrician to a plumber, serving on the Nez Perce counsel and much more. Ken always fought hard for protecting what he loved the most, which is the great outdoors and Native American rights with the Nez Perce tribe. There was never a missed opportunity for him to make many memories hunting or fishing with family members.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Jr. and Robert “Bob,” and daughters, Tracy, Cara, Rita, Cindy, Crystal and Tiffany.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at Fosters Funeral Home, 216 Project Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont., 59865. Wake continues at St. Ignatius community center with rosary at 8 p.m. Friday night. Closing will take place starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Honor Guard will be present at the service along with the 7 Drums Native American drumming at closing.