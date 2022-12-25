Kenneth John Waide was born Jan. 20, 1940, to Kermit (Tim) and Edna (Ferguson) Waide in Moscow. He died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, of aortic dissection issues at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, surrounded by family, caring doctors and dedicated nurses.

Ken grew up in Lewiston with three brothers. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958. He played baseball for the University of Idaho, where he earned his teaching degree in 1962. For the next 18 years, Ken taught school and coached youth in Long Beach, Calif. He then returned to Lewiston to work in the logging industry.