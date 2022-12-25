Kenneth John Waide was born Jan. 20, 1940, to Kermit (Tim) and Edna (Ferguson) Waide in Moscow. He died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, of aortic dissection issues at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, surrounded by family, caring doctors and dedicated nurses.
Ken grew up in Lewiston with three brothers. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958. He played baseball for the University of Idaho, where he earned his teaching degree in 1962. For the next 18 years, Ken taught school and coached youth in Long Beach, Calif. He then returned to Lewiston to work in the logging industry.
Ken enjoyed gardening, landscaping, watercolor painting, fishing and family time. He was a devoted Lewis-Clark State College Warrior fan who never missed a home game seated behind home plate.
Ken is survived by his wife, Chris Kowrach, and two daughters from a previous marriage (to Linda Munson), Jeri Waide Hagen (Dave) and Joelle Mancuso (Joe). His son, Jon Waide, passed away earlier this year. Grandkids include Cierra and Shelby Waide, Julia and Olivia Hagen, and Isabella, Ava and Christian Mancuso, as well as Ken’s brothers Tim and Bill Waide.
As a final celebration of his life as an educator and beloved coach, Ken wished contributions to be made to youth scholarships at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley at 1021 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.