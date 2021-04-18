Our loved husband, father, grandfather uncle and friend, Kenneth Gortsema, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Ken was born Nov. 13, 1946, to Charley and Johanna Gortsema in Grangeville. Along the way, the family grew to include brother Stan, sister Marlene and brother Vernon, who died shortly after birth. Ken grew up in Grangeville until the age of 10, at which time the family moved from town to the family farm. This is where his love of farming grew. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1965 and, after high school, he attend LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas.
When home on his summer break in 1966, he saw his future bride, Margie Manville, playing softball at Pioneer Park, and the two were married Aug. 19, 1967. They headed back to Texas so Ken could finish his college degree in mechanical engineering. While there, they were blessed with a son, Greg. He was Ken’s graduation gift from college in November 1969. Ken also took up golf during his college days, and it became a lifelong hobby; and he strived to do his absolute best at the game.
After graduation, he took a job with Union Carbide in Asheboro, N.C. Amy, their daughter, was born in September 1971; this made their family complete. While there, he started coaching Little League baseball and spent four years with the Union Carbide-sponsored team. Margie, Greg and Amy were always along for support. It was a family affair.
In March 1977, Ken took a job with Clorox Corp. in Pleasanton, Calif. The call of Idaho was pretty strong, so in October 1978, they returned to Grangeville, and he worked for his uncle John E. Gortsema, selling travel trailers and modular homes. When John retired, Ken took on the business manager position. After nine years at the RV and modular home business, he had the opportunity to work for the city of Grangeville as the Public Works Director. He spent 24 years with the city of Grangeville, enjoying the work and the work crew so very much.
In 2017, Ken and Margie sold their portion of the farm and moved to Colorado to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They settled into their new home in Fruita, Colo., and enjoyed all it had to offer. They spent a lot of time with their grandson, Ian, and watched whatever activities were going on in his life at the time. The biggest difference for Ken: There is no more snow to plow.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vernon and numerous aunts and uncles.
Ken is survived by his wife, Margie; son Greg (Julie); daughter Amy Allen (Darrel); and grandsons Sean and Ian.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. June 19 at the Grangeville Country Club in Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th St., Suite B, Grand Junction, CO 81506, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.