Ken “Pete” Petersen, age 93, passed away at Cascadia of Lewiston.
Ken was born in Spokane to Roy and Mayme (Ball) Petersen. His first seven years were spent in Elk River. His remaining years were spent in Lewiston, where he attended grade school and high school. He finished one year at Normal School.
He loved sports and lettered in four sports in high school. Ken played professional baseball for two years with the Yankee organization in minor leagues before joining the U.S. Navy in 1950. He played four years of baseball in the Navy at the base in San Diego.
On July 13, 1952, he married Jean A. Campbell to whom he was wed for more than 69 years. They were blessed with a son Kent and daughter Lee Ann.
He worked many places before settling at the Lewiston Post Office, retiring in 1984 after 31 years of service.
Ken spent many years as a basketball referee, baseball umpire, and B Legion coach.
He love hunting and spent many years on Cook Mountain with buddies Sam, Mick, Sam II, Lane, Leroy, Mike, Mel and Jeff. He also loved fishing, golfing and handball.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks (71 years).
Ken is survived by his wife, Jean Ann; son Kent (Deanna); daughter Lee Ann, (Buck); and granddaughter Riley.
Per his request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.