Kenneth Frederick Nuhn, 93, died at home of causes related to age Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Ken was born July 21, 1926, the fourth of eight children. A farm lad of northern Utah, he enlisted in 1944 and joined the U.S. Army infantry in the battle to liberate the Philippines. Present in Tokyo Harbor for Japan’s surrender, he went ashore in Yokohama a few hours later. Early in 1951 at Fort Douglas, Utah, he met and married Maj. Nancy Wilbern, adjutant of the Utah Military District. After his transfer to Far East Command in Tokyo, Nancy joined him and they had a son, Kenneth Wilbern Nuhn.
Ken’s Army career included action in three wars and eight foreign tours of duty. Lt. Col. Nuhn retired to become head of safety and security at the University of Idaho. He later joined Moscow Realty and formed Moscow Appraisals, becoming a respected real estate analyst. He again retired to concentrate on mentoring his two grandsons.
He is survived by Nancy, age 100 and wife of 69 years. She resides in the Nuhn family home with son Ken and daughter-in-law Theresa. His only surviving brother, Keith, resides in Hoquiam, Wash., with wife Carol. Ken is also survived by grandson John, his wife, Whitney, and great-grandchild Brooklyn; grandson David, his wife, Paula, and great-grandchildren Ben, Mattea and Sydney.
Ken will rest in the Moscow Cemetery after a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, Ken suggested a donation to the Moscow Food Bank, P.O. Box 9106, Moscow, ID 83843; or Family Promise of the Palouse, P.O. Box 9389, Moscow, ID 83843.
