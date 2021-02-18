Kenneth Frank Baker, of Friday Harbor, Wash., died in his home of a heart attack Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. He was 84.
He was born May 10, 1936, in Lewiston, the third son of four children of Marvin and Marguerite Baker. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; three children, David, of Snohomish, Wash., Susan Holman and her husband, John, of Ephrata, Wash., and Laura Jones and her husband, Steve, of Bellevue, Wash. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Michael, and her husband, Irvin, of St. John, Wash., Virginia Baker, of Twain Harte, Calif., and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ralph and Audrey Lawrence, of Boise. He also has five grandsons, three great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
His years of education included elementary and high school in Caldwell before graduating from University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in music education. He later obtained a degree in music performance from the University of Idaho, where he played in the music faculty brass quintet. That quintet also performed in his master’s recital.
Music was a large part of Ken’s life. He taught music in the public schools in the early part of his career and also instructed many private students throughout the course of his working life. He played in the pit orchestra for many musicals both in Lewiston and Friday Harbor. He was also a member of the Gentlemen of Note, playing trombone in Lewiston.
During Ken’s working years, he worked in insurance and spent a number of years as a circulation supervisor for the Spokesman-Review of Spokane. The final four years before his retirement, he taught private music lessons to a large number of students.
Ken and Dorothy retired in Lewiston in 1996 and moved to Friday Harbor, Wash. They maintained an active life with the church and the community theater. They were devoted to each other and spent the last 25 years doing most things together. Ken is greatly missed by his family. Those who knew him will remember him as a kind and gentle man.
To share memories of Kenneth, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Arrangements are with Evans Funeral Chapel & On-site Crematory Inc. in Anacortes, Wash.