Kenneth Duane White, loving husband and father, passed peacefully at Gritman Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, surrounded by family.
Born in 1946, in Holdrege, Neb., his family moved across the Rocky Mountains to Olathe, Colo., when he was 5, and later to Littleton, Colo., where he graduated from Littleton High School. He attended Mesa State College in Grand Junction, where he met and married Karen.
The U.S. Army, via the draft, took him to Quang Tri, Vietnam. After completion of a Bachelor of Arts in business at Western State College and the birth of a daughter, Kama, his work eventually moved the family to Moscow, where he worked in facilities management at the University of Idaho until he retired in 2005. An active member of Moscow Central Lion’s Club for many years, he was awarded a Lions Clubs International Melvin Jones Fellowship in June 2021. He loved the outdoors in all seasons, camping, hunting, snowmobiling and fishing whenever he had the chance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack White and Anna Groothius White; and sister Irene. In addition to wife, daughter and grandchildren, Klarissa and Kameron, he is survived by his sister Betty and brother Erik.
A celebration of life is anticipated in summer. Thanks to Dr. Musa Modad and his staff as well as the Gritman nursing staff. In lieu of flowers, please direct tax-deductible donations to the Moscow Central Lion’s Club Foundation, P.O. BOX 8655, Moscow, ID 83843
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.