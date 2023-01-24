Kenneth D. Rugg

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Kenneth D. Rugg left Earth due to natural causes and went to the waiting arms of his wife, Norma. Ken was born June 24, 1932, in Peck to Raymond Milton Rugg and Francis Lois Bradley Rugg.

He attended grade schools in Potlatch, Southwick, Peck and Lewiston. Ken graduated Lapwai High School in 1951. In high school is where he met the love of his life, Norma Heath. They were nicknamed “cuddles and carpet.” They were married May 30, 1954, in Lewiston at the Methodist Church, which later became the Lewiston Civic Theater. Ken and Norma were a month away from their 65th anniversary when Norma passed away.

