On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Kenneth D. Rugg left Earth due to natural causes and went to the waiting arms of his wife, Norma. Ken was born June 24, 1932, in Peck to Raymond Milton Rugg and Francis Lois Bradley Rugg.
He attended grade schools in Potlatch, Southwick, Peck and Lewiston. Ken graduated Lapwai High School in 1951. In high school is where he met the love of his life, Norma Heath. They were nicknamed “cuddles and carpet.” They were married May 30, 1954, in Lewiston at the Methodist Church, which later became the Lewiston Civic Theater. Ken and Norma were a month away from their 65th anniversary when Norma passed away.
Kenny and Norma started their journey moving to San Diego where Ken was stationed in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, they headed to Seattle where he attended and graduated trade school in1957. They then returned to Lewiston where he began a career working for Kluss Appliance. Kenny later opened his own business, Ken’s Appliance Repair, and ran it until his retirement in 1994.
Kenny and Norma enjoyed camping at Orogrande and in their retirement years they spent time camping at Dworshak Reservoir and spent countless hours fishing for blueback. He also enjoyed hunting, cooking, gardening and working in his wood shop. Ken loved anything to do with family and friends. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, where he and Norma enjoyed dancing. Ken was always a bit fearful when someone would holler “let’s go cut a rug.”
Kenny donated his life to his family and was so giving, almost to a fault. He would give away the family car if Norma didn’t stop him.
Ken is survived by his son Mitch (Traci) Rugg; daughter Lisa (Chris) Arnzen; four granddaughters he adored, Branda Rugg and Caleb Orr; Aleesha Arnzen; Arika Arnzen and Robert Pischel; and Camas Arnzen. He never missed a moment to spoil them with his love and attention. He also leaves behind his namesake, his only great-granddaughter Kendall (Kenni Jo) Orr. Her blue eyes brought a sparkle to his own blue eyes. Kenny joins his wife, Norma, and son Jerry in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Francis Rugg; sisters Rae Marie Breeze, Donna Holcomb, Jackie Cox and Loleita Case; and brother Lowell Rugg.
There are too many wonderful stories to be told. Rest in peace, Dad/Grandpa. We will always love you.
The family would like to thank his doctors and the staff and his friends from Royal Plaza Retirement Center. Those who knew Ken knew that he had a great sense of humor. It remained up to the end. One of his favorites questions was, “if you’re from New York, you’re a New Yorker, so what are you if you’re from Peck?”
At Ken’s request, there will be no public service. Family will be gathering to lay him to rest. If you wish to make a memorial donation, Kenny requested Shriners Hospital of Spokane or the Boys and Girls Club.