Kenneth D. Moore, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, while enjoying time with his friends. He was 55.

Ken was born April 10, 1967, in Seattle to John and Claudia Moore. He grew up in Moscow and Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1986. After high school, Ken joined the U.S. Army, serving six years active duty as a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic. After separating from active duty, Ken stayed in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring in 2018.

