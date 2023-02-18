Kenneth D. Moore, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, while enjoying time with his friends. He was 55.
Ken was born April 10, 1967, in Seattle to John and Claudia Moore. He grew up in Moscow and Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1986. After high school, Ken joined the U.S. Army, serving six years active duty as a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic. After separating from active duty, Ken stayed in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring in 2018.
Ken attended Lewis-Clark State College, earning an associate degree in HVAC and appliance repair technology in 2002. In 2006, Ken went to work for Washington State University, where he was working at the time of his passing.
Ken enjoyed woodworking, drawing, hunting, camping and target shooting.
Ken is survived by his three children, Skylar, Kristofer and Ashlyn, all of Moscow; his mother, Claudia Moore, and sister Pamela Moore, both of Post Falls; stepdaughter Zabrina Vandergriff, of Moscow; uncles/aunts: Clair and Audrey Moore, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Duane and Fran McCully, of Deary; cousins: Tracy Moore, Bill Moore, Mark, Marty, Monte and Keith McCully.
He was preceded in death by his father, John, in 1995.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Ken’s memory be made to your favorite local veteran service organization or the Disabled American Veterans.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.