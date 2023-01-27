Kenneth Wade Carpenter was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Wade Benjamen and Lois Lillian Foster Carpenter. At a young age, Ken’s family began an up-and-down journey along Route 66 between the San Joaquin Valley of California and lands around Gainesville, Texas, where his parents were from. Ken’s family moved three to four times a year for the next 15 years, always the “new kid” in school. His mother, Lois, stopped moving once Ken was enrolled in Gainesville High School. However, Ken was a few credits shy of graduating with a GHS diploma, but soon attained a GED when he joined the United States Navy, serving for four years and devoting his life to being a Bible teacher and lifetime student of many genres.

After arriving in Hyampom, Calif., Ken met a red-headed schoolteacher by the name of Katherine Oreb, whom he wed in Sparks, Nev., on June 5, 1965, (nearly 58 years ago). Ken wanted a place he could finally call home, so his children didn’t have to endure the unstable life of constantly changing towns and schools. Fortunately, Ken and Kathy fell in love with the town and mountains of Grangeville; planting deep roots on a sizable piece of property on Cove Placer Road, where they would raise four children. Ken built a small cabin and later a larger log house for his growing family.