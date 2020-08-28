Kenneth “Buck” Allen Wightman, 60, passed Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, of organ failure at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Carmack; children Joseph, Russell and Luke; mother Mary Lou Venn Wightman; brothers David and Tim; and sister Carol. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, attended the First Church of God in Orofino and Southwick Bible Church, was a rancher, naturopathic doctor and employed at Microbiome Labs. He was loved by all.
A memorial is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at 5113 Freeman Creek Road, Lenore, ID 83541. RSVP by texting (817) 456-5962 or email tlcghi@gmail.com.