Ken Myklebust passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home on Coeur d’Alene Lake.
He was born to Theodore “Bernie” Myklebust and Juanita “Sue” Morley Myklebust on Nov. 12, 1937, in Colfax. Ken lived a large part of his young life growing up in Pullman. He spent his senior year of high school in Ephrata, Wash., where he first met Suzanne, who later became his wife.
Ken attended Washington State College where he played baseball and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the United States Army after completing ROTC training. He then went on to earn his law degree in 1962 from the University of Washington. Following graduation, Ken served his country as a military intelligence officer and was discharged as a captain. He joined the law firm of Irwin & Friel in Pullman in the fall of 1964 and became a partner of Irwin, Friel & Myklebust in 1965.
Ken was a member of the Washington State Bar Association serving as chairman of the Agriculture Subsection of the Corporations, Business and Banking Section and as a member of the Executive Committee for the Corporations, Business and Banking Section and the Real Property and Probate Section. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington in 1969, and to the United States Tax Court and United States Supreme Court in 1975.
In 1981, Ken was elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. He also served as the Whitman County Bar president and had been a panelist on many continuing legal education programs. Ken was named by his peers as a “Super Lawyer” in Washington Law & Politics magazine and for more than 15 years was listed in The Best Lawyers in America in the trust and estate practice area.
In addition to his law practice, Ken taught business law and advanced taxation classes at Washington State University from 1965-92 and had been active in numerous civic and church-related committees in the area, including serving two terms as president of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and president of the United Way. He was also one of the founders of the WSU Foundation, serving as director and secretary for several years.
In 2009, Ken retired from practicing law. He capably and ethically served his clients, not only as a counselor and legal adviser, but as a friend.
Although his law practice was a large part of his life, his family was always first and foremost. He rarely missed a game, recital, concert, ski trip or family gathering. He loved spending time with Suzanne, his children and grandchildren. Ken was a great fan of all things Cougs and enjoyed spending time at their lake house and traveling to Palm Springs, Calif. He was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of visiting the Myklebust family farm in Uskedalen, Norway.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughter Karin. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Suzanne; children Rich Myklebust (Julie), Jim Myklebust and Krystal Peterson (Todd); six grandchildren, Kaeley, Cole, Cade Carson, Lily and Scott; and sister Madge Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Palouse Ridge Pavillion.
If you would like to make a contribution in Ken’s memory, please consider WSU Foundation, Whitman County Historical Society or Trinity Lutheran Church.