Kelly Thomas McManus was welcomed into his Savior’s arms Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Kelly was born to Lucien and Thelma McManus on Sept. 28, 1955. The youngest of five children, Kelly married Beth Lynn Swain on Oct. 30, 1982. They are blessed with twelve children and fourteen grandchildren. Kelly passed just 10 days short of their 39th wedding anniversary.
Kelly gave his heart to Jesus in 1985 and his life was forever changed. He sacrificed for the benefit of others in so many ways.
Kelly is known for his incredible work ethic and extensive skill set, and he was employed at Schweitzer Engineering Lab in Pullman. He is also known for his sense of humor, his storytelling abilities, his love for country, his love for God, his Scottish-Irish heritage and his willingness to help people.
Kelly enjoyed WWII history, tinkering on cars, camping, John Wayne movies, country swing dancing, spending time with his family and ice cream.
We rejoice in Kelly’s eternal promotion and everlasting joy: yet our hearts are broken from the loss of this broad-shouldered man who gallantly carried so much for so many. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a public viewing for anyone who wants to say their last goodbyes from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
In honor of his memory, we ask all friends, family and acquaintances to accompany us in celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Friday at Living Faith Fellowship in Pullman. Lunch will be served following the service.
