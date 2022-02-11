Kelly Lynn Bateman, 58, passed away peacefully at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, Wyo., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Health issues had resulted in her being in assisted living and later a nursing home.
Kelly was born in Moscow on June 13, 1963. She was raised by her parents, Jerry and Ginger Bateman, along with her brother and sister. Work moved the family several times; growing up, she lived in Juliaetta, Lewiston, Myrtle Point, Ore., and Deary.
Kelly participated in Girl Scouts, bible schools and singing groups. With an easy smile, she made and kept a lot of friends. She was a Junior Miss candidate in Deary, singing “A Rose” for her talent. She graduated from Deary High School in 1982 and moved to Clarkston and lived with her grandmother, Jessie Bateman, while she worked and went to college. Deciding college was not for her, Kelly joined the Job Corps in Seaside, Ore., for two years learning business skills. She later moved to Renton, Wash., and worked at Sears, where she met her companion, David. Together they moved to Sheridan, Wyo.
After a serious bout with cancer, she lived on her own, doing very well. Some friends invited her to join their church, The Jehovah’s Witness, and they became her family and friends. She remained true to her faith. Kelly never married or had any children. Facing kidney failure and dialysis, she said she was tired and wanted to go.
She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Ginger Bateman, of Lewiston; sister Debi (Larry) Shatos, of Snohomish, Wash.; brother Bryan (Karen) Bateman, of Yachats, Ore.; and nephew and nieces Ashlyn, Keagan and Rylie Shatos.
The family would like to thank Terry Powell of the church and Amie Holt Care Center for making her final days comfortable. Kelly’s final wish was to be cremated and her ashes spread in a meadow of white flowers in the Bighorn Mountains.
Go in peace, Kelly, we loved you.
Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo, Wyo., is in charge of arrangements. Thoughts may be left on their website, harnessfuneralhome.com. The church will have a memorial service at a later date.