Kelly Joe Anderson Jr.

Kelly “KJ” Anderson Jr., 28, passed away with his mother by his side Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, due to complications of sepsis, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.
He was born April 30, 1991, to Stephanie Taylor and Kelly Anderson Sr., in Lewiston, and made his home in Asotin. He was his mother’s “lil” Buddy.
He spent his entire life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where he attended schools in Clarkston and Asotin. He spent his young life enjoying his time with family, especially his mother, brother and grandparents.
KJ was a fun, loving, compassionate young man. He was a social butterfly; he collected “people” and made friends easily. He never met a person he didn’t like and most became known as his family.
He was known as the “family chef.” He loved cooking, especially for family gatherings. His specialty was anything he could barbecue. He also loved his Saturday Yu-Gi-Oh tournaments, and gaming with his friends.
Kelly is survived by his mother at the family home; his brother Sam Martin Jr., of Clarkston; maternal grandparents Erna Cromer and Delmar Wilson, of Lewiston; paternal aunt Virginia Anderson, of Seattle; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and honorary family members.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joe Anderson, and his maternal great-grandmother, Marie McGrenra.
A celebration of KJ’s life with a reception will be held from 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Community Center. His aunt Virginia Anderson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to help with expenses, which can be made to Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, in care of Stephanie Taylor. You may submit condolences to the family at www.hennesseyvalley.com/tributes.