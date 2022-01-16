Kelly James Johnson was born June 6, 1957, in Lewiston and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Seattle.
Dad spent the majority of his career as a mechanic. He worked at Chipman & Brown in Pullman, and at the Washington State University Motor Pool. He also followed in his father’s footsteps and drove semitrucks.
His hobbies and interests included softball, demolition derbies, NASCAR and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father Norman A. Johnson; mother Rejane; sister Judy Carpenter; brother-in-law John Carpenter; brother-in-law Joe Moreno; and nephew Matthew Johnson.
He is survived by daughters Jennifer (Justin) Piper, of Viola, and Paula Johnson, of Kennewick; grandchildren Terra Elder, Raydiant Johnson, Andrew Elder, Keara Johnson, Logan Piper, Shailynn Edwards, Dysen Edwards, Zaidee Johnson and Payton Johnson. He is also survived by his siblings, Neil (Mara) Johnson, of Allen, Texas; Marc (Lana) Johnson, of Vancouver, Wash.; Muriel (Richard) Uhlenkott of Clarkston; Eric (Beth) Johnson, of Pembroke, Fla.; Sandy (Jerry) Starnes, of Lewiston; Bruce (Lori) Johnson, of Dothan, Ala.; Arlene Moreno, of Walla Walla, Wash.; Chris (Linda) Johnson, of Kirkland, Wash.; Monica Johnson, of Clarkston, Wash.; Kent Johnson, of Hot Springs, S.D.; and Rod (Heather) Johnson, of Pullman.
No service will be held. Cremation will take place and his ashes will be spread in the Snake River.