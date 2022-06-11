“Remember that when you leave this earth, you can take with you nothing that you have received — only what you have given.” — St. Francis of Assisi
Kelly A. Wood passed away in the same manner that he lived — surrounded by the love of family and friends.
Kelly was born July 19, 1961, in Boise. He grew up in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School and his beloved University of Idaho. He studied engineering in the classroom and was a student of life in the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity and always sported an impressive Vandal wardrobe.
Kelly was always giving. He gave his time, his wisdom, his love and so much joy. His laugh could be heard blocks away and his generosity was felt throughout the city and the state. He worked quietly, but tirelessly, for City Light Home and Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise. He continually supported the Vandal boosters in Moscow. His love of charity was contagious, and he never failed to get his family and friends to join him in acts of service.
He went after life as if he understood that it doesn’t last forever. He cooked, entertained, traveled, camped, counseled others, played tennis and served his community. His skills (or lack thereof) in driving a large RV became legendary. He drew chalk lines in the neighborhood so kids could learn pickleball. His nickname was the “Pied Piper” as he was always leading kids in one way or another. If you could bottle his thoughtfulness and enthusiasm, you’d have yourself a miracle.
That spirit of giving is behind his decision to start his own financial services company in 2002, after years as an engineering executive at Boeing, Oracle and Hewlett-Packard. He wanted to serve people in a way that deeply mattered, by giving them the confidence of a secure future. He went out on his own and created Wood Financial in 2013. His business grew out of deep and genuine relationships and his clients became part of his extended family. He invited Eric Tarver to join his firm in 2017 and now Wood Tarver Financial serves a large and growing community. Kelly and Wood Tarver have received several awards, including the Raymond James Leadership Award, the Idaho Business Review ICON award, The Women’s Choice Award and the University of Idaho Jim Lyle award for community service.
He got a second chance and married the love of his life, Cathy Jo Martin, in 2012. Anyone with the privilege of being around them knew they were something special. He and Cathy were a team that radiated warmth and encouragement. Their life together may not have been long, but it was filled with adventure and love. Together, they helped parent four children: Amy Wood, Ryan Wood, Ryan Felin and John Felin. Kelly loved surrounding himself with family and friends, and his Sunday family dinners and cul-de-sac parties will continue in his memory. Kelly’s mother, Nancy Triplett Wood, and sister, Becky Olinger, both of Lewiston, along with brother, Rob Wood, of Vashon, Wash., will miss him very much.
The family held a private celebration of life ceremony in Boise to honor Kelly. They appreciate all the love and support they have received and ask that any donations be made to City Light Home for Women and Children in Boise, in honor of Kelly Wood.