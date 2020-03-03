Kelleigh D. Fowler passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 13, 1971, in Mesa, Ariz., to Lila Gean and Jimmy Lloyd Fowler. She spent the last 19 years with her loving partner, Joe Armour. She had five children and 14 grandchildren. Kelleigh is survived by her in-laws, Sharon and Jerry Armour; her partner, Joe; her children as follows: Amanda (TJ) Vandegenachte and their three daughters; Nicholas Smith and his son; Samantha (Harlan) Opitz and their five children; Stephanie (Bradley) Koehn; and Alex and Taran Smith and their four children. She is also survived by her fur baby, George; her sister, Darla Deno; her three brothers, Michael (Amy) Fowler, Kevin and Lynn Fowler, and Chad Harding; and numerous friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Debi Calkins; and her brother, Jamie Fowler.
Kelleigh’s passion was her writing. She had a way with words and could express any feeling in poetry. Her life revolved around her grandchildren, and she was the fun, cool and exciting grandma. She was an avid music lover and enjoyed singing. She was well known for her quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Kelleigh spent her former years at Smitty’s Barrel and her later years at ATK/Speer from which she retired in 2016 and then became a full-time grandma.
The family will be holding a celebration of life for her at noon Wednesday at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
Kelleigh was loved by many in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and will be missed dearly.