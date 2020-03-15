Keith William Claassen, son, husband, father and friend, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Clarkston.
He was born April 30, 1954, to Archie and Florence Claassen, in Clarkston. He was raised on a dryland wheat farm in Asotin County, a place that he would cherish for the rest of his life.
Keith spent his childhood traveling around the Northwest, particularly the Oregon coast, alongside his brother and parents. He attended events at Onecho Bible Church and Clarkston First Presbyterian Church. He attended Highland Elementary and Lincoln Middle schools. After graduating as a Clarkston Bantam in the spring of 1972, he moved to Spokane. Keith’s eagerness to learn the inner workings of new disciplines led him to pursue a degree in hotel and motel management at Spokane Community College. After graduation, he moved back to Clarkston, where he started a job at 3 B’s Moving & Storage while also supporting his brother and father during busy seasons on the farm. Before too long, Keith recognized that his early desire to manage a five-star hotel in Hawaii simply would not gratify him as much as working on the family farm. He soon became a full-time employee of the farm and developed a passion to work and preserve the family legacy.
Keith had the privilege of working with his father and brother for four years, until his father felt that it was his time to step away. During the same year, Keith formed a business partnership with his brother. Keith and Steve’s respect for the agricultural industry and passion for innovative farming is what kept them moving forward, even through difficult years. In fact, his brother’s pioneering practices did not just yield decades of quality crops, but served as the foundation for a strong partnership that has lasted longer than 45 years. Keith felt that he could have the most significant impact on the farm when he was operating equipment, so his boots were always covered in dirt. Because of the farm, the brothers and their families are blessed with a strong sense of security that will last for years to come.
On Sept. 7, 1996, he married Sam, his one true love. His “Cool Uncle Keith” bachelor years were behind him, but he couldn’t have been happier. One year later, on Sept. 21, he welcomed his only son and new best buddy, Pierce, into his life. Keith loved showing his wife and son the ways of the farm and appreciated having Pierce work harvest for the past 10 years. Keith enjoyed skiing in McCall and being an avid Bantam and Cougar fan, as he attended many sporting events each year with his family. However, Keith always had the biggest smile on his face when he was afforded the opportunity to visit one-on-one with his family and friends.
Keith was a strong Christian man with a reverent heart. As a deacon of his church, he was able to share with others his passion for fellowship and service. Though Keith chose to end his earthly journey, his spirit will endure with the company of those who left before him, eternally worshiping our God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Florence Claassen.
He is survived by his wife, Constance “Sam” of Clarkston; son Pierce of Clarkston; brother Steve (Kathryn) of Clarkston; niece Erika (Joshua) of Boise; nephew Leif (Rikki) of Clarkston; great-niece Jayli of Clarkston; great-nephews Grady and Landry of Pampa, Texas and Braxton of Clarkston; and his in-laws and their families.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St. A graveside service at Vineland Cemetery and a celebration of life at the Holy Family School gymnasium will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Clarkston Education Foundation (Keith Claassen Memorial Agricultural Scholarship); and the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church.
To those who are suffering in silence, Keith Claassen’s family and friends encourage you to seek professional guidance.