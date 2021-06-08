Keith Wesley Coppernoll was born Jan. 9, 1959, in Grangeville to Wesley and Judith (Warden) Coppernoll. He died at the family home Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 62 after a short battle with cancer.
He was the second of six children. His early years were spent living in Happy Hollow outside of Grangeville. He grew up around aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. He enjoyed many grand adventures with them, exploring and getting into mischief.
The family moved to Cottonwood where Keith attended Prairie Schools, graduating in 1977. During high school, he worked at the Texaco service station and logging with his father.
After high school, he worked at many different jobs, including Seubert Excavators, learning lots of new skills and mastering them all. He then began his career in the logging industry and was blessed to work alongside his father and brother. He was able to work throughout the Northwest and foster his unending thirst for adventure. In the late 1990s, the family decided to try their hand at building log homes. They went from small hunter’s getaways to beautiful, hand-crafted homes. He loved many things about his job, being in the mountains, working alongside his family, but the best thing was his office view.
Keith gave his heart and life to the Lord and was devoted to Him above all things. He became a credentialed minister through Grace International and served as associate pastor at Church on The Rock in Grangeville for 12 years. Keith’s faith sustained him through his battle and was a witness to his family about the power and peace of God.
Family was important to Keith, and he loved spending time with family and friends. Whether it was sitting around the campfire in the mountains, camping, hunting, hiking or fishing. Spring break trips with the boys were always an adventure as he never wanted to travel on the freeway, but always looked for the roads less traveled. The last few years, he became an avid fan of Prairie Pirate football and track.
Keith and Aleta Sonnen were married Jan. 23, 1999, in Dixie, Idaho. She survives at the family home. His biggest pride and joy were his seven children: sons Luke (Heather) Coppernoll, Josh Coppernoll, Jared Coppernoll and Matt Coppernoll; Jeff (Samantha) North and Aaron (Aimee) North; daughter Brittany (Ken) Pew. God blessed him with 11 grandkids.
He is also survived by his parents, Wes and Judy; sisters Sherry Riener, Abbie (Scott) Tiede, Carol (Jan) Sager and brother Jerry (Kim) Coppernoll; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his precious sister, Bonnie Coppernoll, and mother-in-law Mardel Sonnen.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood, followed by a graveside service at Cottonwood Community Cemetery. A dinner will follow at Keuterville Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.