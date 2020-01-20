Keith Edward Ingraham, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Keith was born in Pablo, Mont., where he lived and attended school. After school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During that time, he met and married Alice Jean Adin from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
They settled in California, where he worked for the telephone company. They then moved to Colfax. He then transferred to Asotin, where he spent his retirement until his passing.
He is survived by his four children, Theresa Ingraham, Forrest Ingraham, Craig Ingraham and Kim Ingraham. He had two grandchildren, Tyler Irene Jean Ingraham (deceased) and Emily Lazar, of Toronto, Canada.
A service will be held at a future date.