Keith DeWayne Hughes, 73, died March 1, 2021, in Seattle.
He was born Feb. 12, 1948, to James and Velma Hughes in Stibnite, Idaho.
He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967 and married his high school sweetheart, the late Sue Sharp on June 6, 1967. He served in the U.S. Army as a crew chief on Huey helicopters from 1968 to 1971. He was a partner of Sharp’s Burger Ranch up until 1985 and a volunteer firefighter in Clarkston.
After the death of his first wife, he was fortunate enough to remarry and have many wonderful adventures. They travelled all over the U.S. including two trips to Alaska and Hawaii, to Canada, Mexico and even Europe. They also wintered in Arizona. Keith loved his family dearly and enjoyed traveling, gardening, relaxing with friends and playing cribbage.
He is survived by his wife; three daughters, Michelle Phillips, Malinda Hughes and Molly Rothmeyer; sister, Gloria Jones; brother, Jim Hughes; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends who loved him dearly. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed.