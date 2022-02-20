Kay Saari passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at home in the arms of her son, Tim.
Kay was born on March 18, 1938, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Koehn. She was the oldest of the couple’s three children — Kay, Jane and Rex. She lived in the same town and went to the same school for her entire K-12 grades. She received a certificate of perfect attendance for her 13 years of school.
Upon graduation, Kay worked as a secretary in New Jersey and then went on to work as a secretary in Milwaukee, Wis. Her expert typing skills were sought after, and she easily found employment.
It was in Milwaukee that Kay met Walter Saari at a bar. They dated for a time and Walt had a job opportunity in Ione, Wash. Soon after they moved across country their first daughter, Kristy, was born. Not long after Kristy’s birth, the job ended and Walt went to work in Orofino as a driller on the Dworshak Dam. The couple rented a house on Chase’s Flats, and 13 months after Kristy was born, the couple had their second daughter, Shelly. Three years later, a son, Tim, was born. The drilling job ended in Orofino and the couple headed south to Rexburg, Idaho, the day the Dworshak Reservoir started to fill.
After three years in Rexburg working on the Teton Dam, the family moved to Rock Springs, Wyo., for a mining job. Then three years later, the family moved to Salt Lake City for another mining job. There, the couple had their last daughter, Missy. After another three years, the family moved to Grants, N.M., where Walt mined uranium, and three years after that the family moved to Fernley, Nev., where Walt mined gold. The best part about moving to a new state every three years was the new list of national parks, lakes, rivers and camping spots that the family enjoyed in each state. Kay joked that she was a camper cleaner and restocker in the summer. Kay’s career during this time was filing taxes, a job that could be done in every state. Her attention to detail always kept her busy.
Kay was also a great gardener and had one of the best vegetable gardens in the neighborhood. Her zucchini and tomatoes were huge and were the envy of her friends, who always enjoyed them when Kay shared every year.
There were friends whom Kay met and kept throughout her life, despite making so many moves. Some were other miners’ wives who moved for the jobs. One such family was Val and Marie Parks. Val worked at many of the same mines as Walt. Kay stayed in touch with that bunch until her death. Some were family, like Walt’s brother Glen, who Walt introduced mining to and ended up camping with the family on the weekends. Others were neighbors including Ed and Sandy Butler who lived next door in Orofino. Walt and Kay would play cards with Ed and Sandy on the weekends. Kay kept in touch with Sandy and they remained friends until Ed and Sandy’s death in 2019.
But her most cherished people were her grandchildren. They gave her the most love and joy. Her favorite times included watching Corey and Brandon play football on the same team. And she was so proud of Keith for his work ethic and the fact that he could visit so often. But, she loved them all.
Walt and Kay’s marriage ended in divorce. Kay went to business school in Reno and then worked for many years at a plumbing parts distributor. She wanted to move back to Idaho and in 1990, and she did just that. She bought a house in Lewiston where she and Missy lived. But the job market in Lewiston didn’t allow her to do the work she wanted so she sold the house and moved back to Reno. She worked at Intuit Inc. until she retired. She then moved back to Lewiston and remained until her death. She was an expert mover.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Kristy Sterling and Missy Magle; her grandson, Damien Magle; and Walt Saari.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Butler of Gales Ferry, Conn.; son, Tim Saari of Reno; sister, Jane (Gene) Ennis of Beaver Dam, Wis.; brother, Rex Koehn of Evanston, Ill.; grandsons, Corey Sterling (fiancé, Amanda) of Waha, Brandon Sterling of Lewiston and Keith Magle of Bonny Lake, Wash.; and granddaughters, Trina Saari of Sun Valley, Nev. and Kyla Saari of Texas.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.