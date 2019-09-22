Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at The Courtyard in Colfax.
Kay was born June 28, 1937, in Colfax, to Archie (Pete) and Zoe McIntyre.
Kay grew up in Colfax and attended Martha Washington grade school and graduated from Colfax High School in 1955. She met Marvin Aeschliman during this time. He served in the U.S. Army and, when he returned, they dated and were married June 25, 1955. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
In her early years, while her mother was at work, she helped in the care of the home and fiercely protected her brother. She was a dedicated and loving farm wife to Marvin and a loving mother to their two children, Marva Lynn and Mike. She enjoyed fishing, going down to the river with Marvin and family. On one of the trips, both Marvin and Kay caught 50-pound salmon.
Her home was always welcoming to everyone. Kay was a good cook and during hunting time, the house was always full with family and friends. She was a collector and treasured her antiques. She loved showing and telling everyone about their value. She created a display room in the barn and would sell some of her treasures.
Kay had a deep love for the Lord and lived a life that would be pleasing to God. They were members of the Onecho Bible Church for many years. Her daunting inner strength, love of family and friends, beautiful smile and a kind heart will be missed, but never forgotten.
Kay is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marvin; two children, Marva Lynn Smith and Mike (Debbie) Aeschliman, both of Colfax; four grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Chad Aeschliman, Chase Aeschliman and Chayne Aeschliman; and two great-grandchildren, Ariella and Aidric. Also surviving are seven siblings, Peter McIntyre, Delbert McIntyre, David McIntyre, Maryann Leavey, Lisa McIntyre, Dennis McIntyre and Bonnie Homan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral service for Kay will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Onecho Bible Church. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Colfax Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday through Thursday at Bruning Funeral Home.
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family. An online guest book can be found at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.