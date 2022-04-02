In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kathy Vi Ann McMillen passed away while being cared for at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston for her dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.
She was born Feb. 5, 1959, to Ray Lavern Weiler and Lois Marie Weiler in Plentywood, Mont. She was the youngest of four of their children, her sister Carol being the oldest, then her brother Mike, her sister Sue, and then, of course, Kathy.
Kathy was a graduate of Craigmont High School in the year 1977, and in those years in between she would work an assortment of jobs before finding her life’s work at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center — worked there for 35 full years before retiring. While there she would form many lifelong friendships.
Their families having known one another all their lives, in the spring of 1979 — April 26 of that year — Kathy would marry the love of her life, Joseph Daniel McMillen. In only a short year, she would have their first son, Nicholas Eugene McMillen, and then three years later she would have their second son, Daniel Joseph McMillen, both born in Lewiston.
Kathy was a very kind and loving woman, she cared deeply for her family, as well as her friends and also enjoyed many different hobbies. She loved and enjoyed caring for and having animals, as well as knitting and crocheting. She often knitted dish cloths and also knitted baby blankets for new members of her family. She collected many different items, from pins to salt and pepper shakers, and she explored her artistic hobbies and enjoyed coloring.
She was preceded in death by her son Nicholas Eugene McMillen, her sister-in-law Marcia “Cheetah” Dow, her brother-in-law Danny Harris, her sister Carol Welch and brother-in-law Jerry Welch, and her parents, Ray and Lois Marie Weiler.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Daniel McMillen, her son Daniel Joseph McMillen, her sister Sue Harris, her brother Mike Weiler, and her sister-in-law Jo Ann McMillen.
Funeral services for Kathy will be held at 11 a.m. April 9 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. No graveside services are to follow.