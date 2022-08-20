Kathy Snyder

Kathy (Zakarison) Snyder, 63, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Colorado.

Kathy was born April 3, 1959, to Cliff and Ann Zakarison. As a young girl growing up in Pullman, she participated in 4-H, working with horses, sheep and cows. Kathy graduated from Pullman High School in 1977. She enjoyed snow skiing and riding horses throughout her life.