Kathy McNichols Dreps Fellows

Kathy McNichols Fellows, 81, died at home Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. She is now having a wonderful time with her dad, brother, beloved dog Bailey and her many granddogs who preceded her. Kathy was born to Ray and Mary Kay McNichols Aug. 1, 1941, in Lewiston. Kathy was the youngest of two children, having one older brother, Michael McNichols.
Kathy is a Gamma Phi from the University of Idaho. She met and married John Dreps, a Sigma Nu, in 1964. John and Kathy lived in many towns in Idaho, as John was frequently transferred by the bank he worked for. When Kathy returned to Moscow in the early 1970s with her family, she became very active with Gamma Phi activities, including acting as a substitute “house mother” on occasion. Kathy dearly loved her Gamma Phi friends; many have kept in contact with her over the years.
After divorcing her husband, Kathy moved to Lewiston with her two children in the late 1970s and went to work for First Security Bank. Customers and co-workers became her close friends, many of whom are still friends 30 years later.
Kathy married Tom Fellows, PhD. (Lewis-Clark State College) in 1998 and retired from the bank. Tom and Kathy loved to visit lighthouses along the Pacific Coast. As their children started marrying and grandchildren were born, they were on the road often to spend time with each family. Kathy’s children will be forever grateful for the love Tom showed to our mom, and to us, for the last 23 years.
Kathy jumped headfirst into Democratic politics in Nez Perce County after her retirement. Kathy was a precinct captain for 20 years, coordinated the Nez Perce County Democrats’ fair booth for 25 years, housed democratic candidates traveling to northern Idaho so they could save campaign resources, and involved and educated the younger generation on the importance of participating in the election process.
Kathy and Colleen Mahoney founded and for 15 years organized the Divas. This group of like-minded women provide a forum to support women candidates, any Democrats running for office, and elected officials who wish to provide insight on state and local issues. This group of women provides a true voice in the community.
As much as Kathy adored the NPC Democrats, the new Lewiston City Library was her true love. She paraded her children and grandchildren through the library every time they were in town. When traveling, we had to stop at every local library, where on the way out she would proclaim, “not as nice as mine.”
As a member of the Library Foundation Board, Kathy provided guidance, twisted arms, brought sandwich platters to every meeting, and worked tirelessly on the annual fundraising galas.
Kathy was adamant that the galas would be done well. She was known as the “Ticket Nazi.” Kathy and Dennis Ohrtman spent countless hours at her kitchen table reviewing ticket sales, events costs and assuring the books were perfect. The opening of the library’s rooftop garden filled Kathy with the greatest delight. She was determined to see to its completion.
Kathy loved Lewiston and provided community service quietly, and in so many ways. She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and was the “Bingo Queen” at Brookdale, volunteering each week to provide fun and laughs to the residents. Kathy never wanted recognition when she did something to help her community and was always ready to solve a problem. When she learned that some of children at Whitman Elementary did not have the ability to wash their clothes, she immediately saw to it that a new washer and dryer would be installed at the school’s resource center. “An easy fix,” she said. Nothing made Kathy happier then helping others. When Kathy teamed up with Colleen Mahoney to redecorate one of the shelter rooms at the YMCA, she was so excited and shared the details of each item they put in the room with her kids. Christmas was always special to Kathy. When it was time for the local democrats to collect Christmas gifts for the families they adopted, she insisted that every gift be nice and of high quality, “nothing cheap,” she said. Kathy refused to let any of the guys wrap packages, as she wanted them to look nice and the families to know they really cared.
Our mom did not “micromanage or hover” as a parent. She provided a compass, guidance and listened. She was always there to help dust us off as we stumbled and celebrate our successes. We had so much fun with her as adults … many fun trips and experiences. Each grandchild brought her great joy, and she had a special relationship with each one. We feel so fortunate to have had our mom for so long and will miss her immensely each day.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Tom Fellows; her daughter, Christine (Bill McCool) and their daughter Madison; her son, Michael (Shy) and their four children Marcus, Kansas, Sailor and Huxley, stepchildren, Wayne Fellows (Francine) and their three children, Audra, Celeste and Sky; Colleen Fellows (Jeff) and their two children, Alec and Andrew.
Kathy is best memorialized by her selflessness, willingness to step up, wicked sense of humor and love for her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be sent to the Lewiston City Library Foundation.