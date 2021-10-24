Kathy Lohman of Juliaetta went home to be with her creator on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, because of natural causes.
She was born Oct. 7, 1944, to Milo and Dorothea Anderson in Coeur d’Alene. She attended Lapwai High School. She married James Maxwell in 1962, they had four children together, Dan Maxwell, James Maxwell, Tony Maxwell and Carmen Maxwell. The marriage ended. She later married Robert Nye until his passing in 2005. In 2006, she married Fred “Fritz” Lohman and he survives her at their home in Juliaetta. She was preceded in death by both parents and her son, Dan. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Jim) Elbin of Lapwai; brother Tony (Kay) Anderson of Winchester; children James, Tony, Carmen and Steve (Gina) Lohman, Kelly (Steph) Lohman, Patti (Kaid) McKay, Jamie (Marvin) Alderman; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered and loved for her special way and forever will be known as “Cougar Kathy.”
A private viewing will take place, followed by cremation. A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.