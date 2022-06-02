Kathy Danelle Roberts, age 68, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born April 1, 1954, in Clarkston to parents Dan and Iva Peer. She lived in several places as a child during her father’s time in the military, including Panama, until the family eventually settled back in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. At the age of 14, she became a majorette and performed with the Rodeoettes in Ellensburg, Wash. Shortly after graduating from Clarkston High School in 1972, she started dating the love of her life, Chris. They wed in 1974, and she gave birth to their son, Shane, in 1976.
Kathy had a great work ethic and exceptional attention to detail that she displayed in every job she ever took on. Throughout her career, she worked at Valley Bank, Dean Vahlkamp Appraisals, and managed accounting for several family businesses (Sunset Heights, Roberts Construction and Powder Keg). She also volunteered at Tri-State Hospital, bingo nights at area nursing homes, her church office and Community On Call. She loved her role working with customers of their family businesses, making friends worldwide throughout the process and always treating everyone like part of her family.
Kathy loved the outdoors and getting away from town for an adventure outside. She enjoyed riding snowmobiles and ATVs and loved riding as Chris’ passenger on a road bike or side-by-side. Whether it was a weekend away at the family cabin in the Blue Mountains or a road trip to visit her granddaughters, she loved to get away.
Kathy was the happiest when she was surrounded by her favorite people. Her family and friends were everything to her and the love she cultivated will never be forgotten. She joins her father, Dan, and her best furry friend, Ben, on the other side. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of her husband, Chris Roberts; mother, Iva Peer; brother, Kurt Peer and his family; sister Kristi Matthews and her family; and son Shane Roberts, daughter-in-law Shara Roberts, and her beloved granddaughters Layne Roberts, Josie Roberts and Sadelynn Falo.
Family and friends are invited to a joint celebration of life for Kathy and her father, Dan, from noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at the Asotin City Park. Food and drinks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Kathy’s name to Clarkston Community On Call, communityoncall.org.