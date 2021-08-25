Kathy Andersen Cleveland, 55, received her angel wings Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. She passed away at her home in Snoqualmie surrounded by her children. She battled cancer for a year and eight months, fighting it with all she had.
Kathy was born to Les and Judy Cleveland on May 17, 1966, in Lewiston. Her mom passed away in August 1981. Judy’s sister, Susan Lemm, had Kathy move in with her family.
When she received her wings, she was greeted with open arms by her mom, Nana, Aunt Sue, her grandparents and her brother-in-law, Danny Ballard.
Kathy is survived by her children, Travis and Ashley Irish, Cagle, Katina and Casey; Michael Andersen; 24 grandchildren; siblings Kim Ballard and Kevin Cleveland; stepsiblings Jamille, Jacob, Les Jr., Jessica, Tracy, Tim, Amy, Stacy and Shane; Papa John Lemm; and her nieces and nephews.
Kathy always said we are all family no matter the blood. We love you, sister. Cancer Sucks.