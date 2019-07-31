Kathryn Walker

Kathryn, also known as Kathy to her schoolmates and Missy to her family, left us on Friday morning, July 26, 2019, because of kidney and liver failure. She is now free from the pain she’s endured since 2010, when she had stomach reduction surgery. Unfortunately, she was one of the 3 percent who had bad effects which caused an array of medical problems.
She was born Oct. 7, 1969, at Pullman Hospital, to N. Royce Manning Sr. and Sharon F. Levden Manning. She was the apple of her father’s eye and was a sweet little girl with long curls. She attended Pullman schools, graduating in 1988. While in high school, she was one of the Natural Helpers as well as singing in the Treble Triad. After high school, she worked for a year at Serv-A-Burger and Arby’s before going to Mount Vernon, Wash., with her friend Angie Hatley to attend Skagit Valley College for a year before working as a security guard at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, across the river from Mount Vernon. It was there that she met Jim Walker, and they were married in 1991. They had a daughter, Krystine Lynn Walker (Buck), and later divorced. Kathryn continued living in Mount Vernon and worked part time in the Mount Vernon schools while Krystine was in school.
In 2010, Kathryn had stomach reduction surgery, and anything that could go wrong, did go wrong. Her stomach pouch ulcerated, requiring surgery; she had kidney stones; gall bladder surgery; pain when she ate; and other pain.
In 2013, she moved from Mount Vernon to Pullman to be nearer her parents and the support they could offer. She had problems with circulation in her left leg and, after surgery to construct a bypass, she developed sepsis, but recovered after spending many months in Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and the North Idaho Convalescent Center in Post Falls. But the bypass in her leg didn’t work, so her left leg was amputated below the knee last October. Unfortunately, that didn’t heal as it should, and she had a small part of the leg taken off in June.
She was a very sweet, caring, artistic woman and, because of this artistic ability, she was the official package wrapper for her bonus mom, Iris, as well as being called on whenever any type of artistry was required. Even though she didn’t have much money, she would always create some type of artistic creation for gifts, either ceramic or edible.
She is survived by her daughter, Krystine Buck, of Portland, Maine; her father, N. Royce Manning (bonus mom Iris); brother Neil Manning Jr. (Becky), of Palouse; stepsister Laura Lee Clark; and stepbrother Galen Qualey, of Moscow; nieces Kasey and Annie Manning, of Olympia; and step-nephews Aaron Clark, of Pullman, Reece Qualey, of Lewiston, and Tyler Qualey, of Moscow.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; her beloved corgi, Aero; and her mother, Sharon Manning, who passed away in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.