Kathryn Mae Guy, 93, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her Clarkston home.
She was born May 8, 1927, to Loren and Pearl Ruegsegger in Iowa. She went to school in Iowa and came to work at Swan Island Shipyard during World War II. Kathryn moved to Lewiston in 1948, where she met Kenneth R. Guy. They married Aug. 1, 1949, at Enterprise, Ore. They had three sons, Clifford Eugene Guy, of Oklahoma, Michael Guy (died in 1955) and James Kenneth Guy (died in 1998) and a daughter, Kathryn Pearl Guy, a resident of Washington state.
Kathryn was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 Ladies Auxiliary for more than 25 years.
A funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. The Rev. Clifford Guy will be officiating.