Kathryn Louise DeLane, born Kathryn Louise Webster on Sept. 5, 1958, left the world to be with our Lord and Savior at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Kate passed as the result of complications with her two year battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Marian Webster; her sister, Annette Fowler; and her nephew, Ryan Rothwell. She is survived by her son, Shawn Williams; her sisters, Loretta Rothwell and Robin Glenn; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, not to mention countless friends.
Kate was born in Lewiston and lived all over northern Idaho and eastern Washington. She attended school at Lewiston High School and Lewis-Clark State College. Kate had many jobs throughout her life, but was truly happy for the nine years she worked at A&B Foods downtown.
She was an avid gardener and had a vast knowledge of flowers and plants.
Kate was a very kind and generous woman with a great sense of humor. She would do just about anything to help friend or stranger alike.
Most of all, Kate was a strong, independent woman. If you were fortunate enough to be someone she cared about, you would know it because she would take the time to argue with you, and she would never back down.
She fought until the very end and succumbed to her illness with the dignity and pride deserved of anyone of her strength of will.
She will be remembered by countless friends and family and missed by all.
A private remembrance of Kate’s life was held at her home.