Kathryn “Kathy” Baden

Kathryn “Katie,” “Kathy” Baden, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 69.
Kathy was born in Spokane to Ann Livingston and Sam Buyers; she was then adopted at birth by John and Irene Ernsdorff. She was raised in Lewiston, where she graduated high school and was well known for her larger-than-life, over-the-top personality. She met her playboy husband Bill Baden sometime in the wild ’70s and was married in 1974. They made their home in Clarkston until 1978, when they moved to the Tri-Cities for a very temporary job that was only going to last two years tops. (They’re still here.)
When Kathy came to the Tri-Cities, she joined the Laborer’s Local 348 Union and soon found herself labeled an “activist” by angry managers. She spent many years on E-Board, running the epic Christmas parties of the ’90s, and bringing road work to eastern Washington, until her health forced her to retire early — but not before she had put in more than 20 years with the union. Most people in this part of her life would know her as “Katie.”
The next phase of Kathy’s life was her favorite; that was ‘grandma.’ After years of pressuring her daughter, she finally was given three grandchildren. Kathy constantly reminded her daughters that grandchildren were better than actual children by always having McDonald’s money for the grandkids.
Kathy was well known for her over-the-top generosity; she’d give you the shirt off her back. She loved to help people and throw parties. Her spirit for life was infectious, and her strength of character was unmatched. She will be missed terribly. Kathy is survived by her life partner Bill Baden; her daughter: Shawna Baden (Matt Parkhill); grandchildren: Liliana Parkhill, William Parkhill and Audrey Parkhill; daughter: Lindsey Lewis (Peter); special daughter: Jessica Smith (Derek); her nephews, whom she loved like sons, Tim Baden (Marcia), Mike Baden (Robin) and Mark Lacey (Julie); her brother Ed Ernsdorff (Donna), her sister Christine Layes (Gary); numerous other nieces and nephews; and several other biological siblings she had been blessed to meet throughout the years. She was preceded in death by all of her parents, her brother John P. Ernsdorff, his wife Karyl and her father and mother-in-law who were very dear to her, Jep and Mildred Baden.
Her funeral will be 3 p.m. June 10 at Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco. Burial will take place July 1 at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy.