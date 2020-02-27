After 96 years of heart, grit, humor, love and a little cheek, all embodied by a favorite phrase, “Love you more,” our precious Kathryn “Kay” Klaveano returned home. Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Born Dec. 31, 1923, in Woods Cross, Utah, to Wilfred and Emmorett (Sessions) Hatch, Kay and her eight siblings grew up on a farm, learning hard work and the love of family and faith. Adventurous and patriotic, Kay became a WAVES flight orderly for the U.S. Navy. Following World War II, Kay attended the University of Utah and Delta Gamma sorority.
Kay soon met Clarence Argyle, and they married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1947. They settled in Pomeroy for Clarence’s career, and raised five children until their marriage ended in 1971.
In 1973, Kay married Virgil Klaveano, a successful rancher and farmer. They enjoyed a happy 33-year marriage. After Virgil’s passing in 2006, Kay returned to Utah to live at Legacy Retirement Center. She spent her final years contentedly in the care and home of her daughter, Barbara.
Kay spent her life enthusiastically and avidly volunteering for family, church, community and country. She is survived by children Elizabeth (Richard) Sontheimer, Barbara (John) Olsen, Leslie (Dan) White, Eric (Brenda) Argyle and Thomas (Lori) Argyle; stepsons Jerry (Danielle) Klaveano, Butch (Cindy) Klaveano, Keith (Martha) Klaveano and Dan (Kris) Klaveano; as well as 24 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and sisters Mary Jorgensen and Sharon Lords.
She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; Clarence Argyle and Virgil Klaveano; grandchildren Jacob Argyle and Tifani Klaveano; and great-grandson Hayden Klaveano.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, Utah, where friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Red Cross. Online guest book is available at www.russonmortuary.com.