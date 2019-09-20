Kathryn E. Springer, a lifelong Genesee resident, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Bishop Place in Pullman. She was 101 years old.
Kathryn was born Sept. 5, 1918, at the family farm 3 miles south of Genesee, to William and Kathryn (Hasfurther) Baumgartner. She attended the Ingle Country School through the eighth grade and graduated from Genesee High School as valedictorian. She attended Kinman Business School in Spokane and worked in Moscow for a car dealership as bookkeeper after returning from Spokane.
On May 5, 1940, Kathryn married Don Springer at the family farm in Genesee, and they moved to Headquarters, where they operated the post office and general store until Don was drafted into World War II. After the war, they spent a short time in Orofino before returning to Genesee and purchasing an insurance business from William Burr. Kathryn and Don owned and operated Springer Insurance Co. for more than 50 years.
Kathryn belonged to the Genesee Community Church, where she served as treasurer for more than 50 years. She also was an accomplished pianist and used her talent to provide music for the worship services. She and Betty Hampton played many organ-piano duets at the church.
Over the years, Kathryn always enjoyed her home and family, and they always enjoyed her cooking and baking. Music was always an important part of her life, and she enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and various community activities.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Doug Springer (Debbie), of Redmond, Wash.; her daughter, Linda (Wade) Hampton, of Genesee; four grandchildren, Lisa (Eric) Hasenoehrl, of Lewiston, Sara (David) Mink, of Eagle, Idaho, Shelby (Nathan) Miller, of Seattle, and Brandon (Rachel) Springer, of Monroe, Wash. She has 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Don, in 2006; two sisters, Dorothy Bertrand and Irene Magee; a brother, Charles Baumgartner; and her parents.
There will be a memorial service for Kathryn at 11 a.m. Monday at the Genesee Community Church, Pastor Adam Bentley presiding. That will be preceded by a family graveside service. A lunch will be served following the memorial service at the Genesee Fire Station.
Memorials may be sent to the Genesee Community Church Memorial Fund, Box 65, Genesee, ID 83832; Shriner Hospitals for Children, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204; or a charity of choice.
Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.