Beloved wife, mother and friend, Kathryn Anne Sly passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home with her husband, Steve Sly, and family at her side.
Kathy was born July 31, 1937. She lived most her adult life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and a home she and Steve built together in the woods past Anatone.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters Robin Barnes, of Cheney, Wash., and Toni Foster, of New Port Richey, Fla. Kathy has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dee Anne Crawford.
There will be no service at this time.