Kathryn Ann Roseborough was born to Ed and Lorraine Roseborough (Hayes) on Feb. 21, 1954, in Prineville, Ore. Kathy, 66, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle after a brave three-year battle with cancer.
In 1957, Kathy’s family moved to Lewiston, where she attended Whitman Elementary, Jenifer Junior High and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. During her school years, she developed many close and lifelong friendships. In the past few years, she was able to connect with many of her childhood and high school friends. Some of her special younger memories were spending time with her cousins and relatives in Oregon and summer trips with her grandparents down Highway 101 to visit family in California.
Kathy had many interests in life, and music was one of them. Like many youngsters at that time, she saw the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and began taking guitar lessons. She won a junior high talent contest playing “Memphis” on her baby blue Fender Mustang. Later in life, she took up the piano, influenced by classical music, and became quite proficient.
She met Bob Kernan through mutual friends, and their first date was New Year’s Eve 1971. Their first summer together was spent at a family cabin at Soldiers Meadow. They lived in Seattle for a while, then returned to Lewiston and were married July 20, 1974.
She started working at Omark in Lewiston, and on Dec. 17, 1974, her daughter, Shelley, was born. The family was complete with the birth of their son, Wade, Feb. 20, 1977. Her work history included positions at Great Western, Idaho Power, Lewis-Clark State College and Asotin County Public Works, with her last position before retirement as regional supervisor of Idaho Housing & Finance.
Bob and Kathy closed on their house in the Clarkston Heights on 8/8/88 and began turning it into their home. One of Kathy’s favorite pastimes was yard work. There was always something new to plant or that needed to be moved to a better location, a constant work in progress. The end of the day usually involved sitting around the chimenea, discussing what to do tomorrow. Kathy had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, and in particular, golden retrievers.
In 1996, they built a glassblowing studio in their backyard and started Sky River Glass. Summers were usually spent attending glassblowing classes or workshops in Seattle or Red Deer, Canada. Winters were spent blowing glass (there’s a reason it’s called a “hot shop”) and developing new pieces and designs. Their art glass was bought and collected in the U.S., Europe and Japan. One of Kathy’s most successful designs was the Christmas pickle. Many of these adorned family Christmas trees during the holiday season.
Kathy had a very special bond with her granddaughters, Hailey and Sakura. One Christmas, Kathy sewed each granddaughter an entire wardrobe of fine clothing for their Barbies and placed them in retro-style carrying cases as gifts. After her early retirement, it was many mornings of French toast tea parties, marathon Monopoly games, swinging in the park, going to the waterpark and many other adventures.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Ed Roseborough; and her grandparents, Earl and Oleta Roseborough; stepfather Jack Howe; in-laws Bob and Rowena Kernan; and her beloved goldens, Gypsy, Jake, Chance and Ginger; and her childhood dog, Patches.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Bob Kernan, at the family home in Clarkston; her daughter, Shelley Sinner (Michael), of Lewiston; her son, Wade Kernan (Yuki), of Williamsburg, Va.; her granddaughters, Hailey Sinner and Sakura Kernan; mother Lorraine Howe, of Prineville; sister-in-law Chris Kernan, of Lewiston; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family suggests honoring Kathy with a donation to the animal shelter or rescue of your choice.
“When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.” — Anonymous