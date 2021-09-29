Kathleen V. Yochum, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. She was 88.
Kathleen was born to O. Wallace and Irene Lambert Jones on July 1, 1933, in Plainview, Neb. They moved to Clarkston when she was a couple years old.
She attended school in Clarkston, graduating in 1952. In June 1952, she became engaged to George Yochum, and they were later married on Jan. 8, 1955. Shortly after graduation, she went to work for Guy Bennett Lumber Company and worked there for nearly 50 years, retiring in 1999. While her children were growing up, she worked part time so she was able to attend all of their activities.
Kathleen was an amazing woman who loved spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends. She had many hobbies, including bowling, square and round dancing, camping, playing cards and going on drives and exploring new places with close friends Walt and Karen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and son Daryl. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Bennett (husband Tracy); plus three grandchildren, Lexi, Lainey and Landon; sister-in-law Sharon Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 in the Clearwater Ballroom of the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.