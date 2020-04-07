Kathleen Patricia Casey is now in the comfort of her parents’ eternal embrace.
Born in Brooklyn, raised in Staten Island, N.Y., and transplanted west to Clarkston and Seattle, Kathie’s life reflected two coasts linked together by family. Her devotion to the N.Y. Yankees was a constant for her, though she was an enthusiastic fan of Seattle sports teams (except when the Yankees played the Mariners). Any day with baseball and Taco Time was a great day, indeed. Her youth was spent exploring the woods and ponds of Prince’s Bay. She almost graduated from Tottenville High School, but her family moved to Clarkston just in time for her to become an official Bantam.
College drew her farther west, where she earned her degree in history from the University of Washington and her paralegal certificate from the University of San Diego. Bouncing back east, Kathie lived in Cambridge, Mass., working in immigration law. We all know she was there just to antagonize Red Sox fans.
Eager to close the mileage gap between her and her nephews in Clarkston, Kathie bounced back west but craved the Seattle lifestyle. Whether working for Seattle-area law firms or the University of Washington Medical Center, Kathie’s true talent and skills lay with trivia. If there was a trivia contest anywhere within a reasonable radius of Ballard, Kathie was there, slamming the competition. Eventually, all local trivia teams feared her, so she retired to Clarkston to live out of the trivia spotlight. She spent her last years near family; visiting Taco Time, where they knew her by name; following sports, particularly her beloved Yankees; and cheering on her nephews’ adventures. From July 28, 1960, to March 20, 2020 — the year without baseball — seems like a fitting conclusion to Kathie’s story.
The eldest of four siblings, Kathie was predeceased by her mother, Patricia (Nickle), and her father, James. She leaves behind her siblings, who are now realizing what an avid collector she had been. Her brother, Tim, and his wife, Beth, left a life of globetrotting to settle in Moscow so that they could be frequent lunch companions with Kath. Colleen Casey-Nelson and her husband, Brian, missed most lunch events and kept the East Coast family connections going from Connecticut. Youngest sister and “Spuddy,” Tricia Stilson, along with her husband, Bob, provided comfort and stability, hosting family gatherings and acting as a “getaway” in the Clarkston Heights. Decades were spent trying to cultivate a new generation of Yankee fans through her five nephews, Cameron and Brendan Nelson and Michael (with wife Candace and children Shane and Cora), Patrick (with wife Jenni), and Ryan Stilson. No matter the team, all appreciate a good game and good humor.
Sláinte.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made in support of the Social Studies Curriculum at Holy Family School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Kathie Casey.