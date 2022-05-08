Kathleen Helen (Schlueter) Meyer, 88, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Clarkston. Kathleen was born Jan. 3, 1934, to Joseph Schlueter and Veronica Dwyer in Genesse. After attending school, she became a devoted executive housewife. In 1950, Kathleen met Delbert Allen Meyer and were married Jan. 23, 1951. Kathleen and Delbert went on to have six children, four sons; Larry Meyer of Steptoe, Wash., Gary Meyer (Donna) of Spokane, Mark Meyer (Tammy) of Pullman and Mitch Meyer (Jenne) of Uniontown; two daughters, Joylyn Meyer of Spokane and Joan DuBriel (Lloyd) of Spring, Texas, and have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
After the passing of her late husband in 1992, Kathleen met Clarence Ricard and they were married on July 14, 1997. She became the stepmother to Lori Yardley (Troy) of Lewiston, Debbie Wilson of Clarkston, Bob Ricard of Lewiston, and bonus grandmother to three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Kathleen embraced the challenges of being a wife of a farmer and raising six children. She was happy being a mother and became a role model to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She retired to Clarkston in 1994 and lived out the remainder of life with her husband Clarence Ricard.
She made it her mission to laugh and to live life to its fullness. In her free time, she loved camping, playing cards, water aerobics, spending quality time with her family and friends and going on long ATV rides with her husband Clarence and her children. She had a zest for travel and placed her foot in 48 states and 7 provinces in Canada. She especially enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren whom she proudly doted over and spoiled every chance she got.
Kathleen was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. Gall Altar Society, Lewis-Clark ATV Club and Twin City Twirlers and Odds and Ends Square Dance clubs.
The family suggests any memorials be made to the American Heart Association or to All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
A rosary for Kathleen will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.