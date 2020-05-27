Kathleen Grow Gray

Kathleen “Kathy” Grow Gray, eighth child of 10 born to Wesley and Janet Grow, departed this world Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Lewiston, and attended Lewiston public schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1966. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston in 1970, where she met and married the love of her life, Larry Gray, with whom she lived, loved, raised a family with and argued with for 50 years.
Kathy devoted her life to her family and to children, evidenced by her lifelong dedication to teaching. She started her teaching career at St. Stanislaus Grade School and Head Start in Lewiston. She then operated her own preschool for several years before moving with her family to Visalia, Calif., in 1984. While living in California, she received her master’s degree and taught kindergarten for 19 years at Armona Elementary School in Kings County before retiring in 2015. When she retired at the age of 67, she told her superintendent, “I don’t want to be the oldest kindergarten teacher in California!”
Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, aunt and always-available friend to all who had the privilege of having her in their lives. She is remembered as compassionate, giving, humble, honest and passionate. Her husband, Larry, remembers, “It was sometimes difficult and always wonderful to live with a woman for 50 years who was always honest and never told a lie! She had a strong moral compass.”
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Larry Gray; children Christopher, Melissa, Paul, Lindsay and Seth; and 12 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Blanche Dickinson and Rosemary Grow; and brothers James Grow, Don Grow, Robert Grow and David Grow. She is survived by sisters Janet Burgess, of San Francisco, and Carol Kearney (Tom), of Denver; brother Alan Grow (Annie), of Idaho Falls; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to the Kaweah Delta Home Care and Hospice, at 400 W. Mineral King Ave., Visalia, CA 93291. They would especially like to thank nurse Robin Franich, who held Kathy’s hand and helped the family more than words can describe through her transition.