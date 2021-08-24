Kathleen Ellen Hasenoehrl, second daughter of Gordon and Myrtle Bundy, born Nov. 11, 1953, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Kathleen fought the good fight and tried to return to us; however, our heavenly father decided he needed her more, and she needed to be reunited with her family in heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Leo; her children, Jason, and wife Alison, Jeremy, and wife Kerry, and Kristine, and husband Shawn; her grandchildren, Blake, Brandee, Makayla, Angela and Aiden; and her great-granddaughter, Hayden.
To sum up a life as great as Kathleen’s into words would be a great injustice; however, I will try. Kathleen first met her future husband when they were 4 years old, when she came riding over the hill on her horse with her sister. Lee and Kathleen were great friends throughout the years and started dating when he was a senior and she a junior. They were married Dec. 2, 1972, the winter after she graduated. Together they built their family of three children on their family farm where they themselves both grew up. It was on this farm where Kathleen taught her children to love and care for animals and how to work hard for what you wanted and to take care of each other and love unconditionally.
She was a big-hearted wild child from the start, riding her horses all over the countryside on grand adventures, greeting the new neighbors as a child. She loved her horses, as well as any animal that crossed her path. She passed that love on to her children and grandchildren, and undoubtedly will continue with her great-grandchildren as well. She was the kind of woman who would do anything for her family and heaven help you if you messed with one of her children. She loved the outdoors, would go hunting and fishing, then she would bring it home and cook it up. She worked hard on her farm right next to her husband and kids, with a work ethic like none other. She passed that work ethic on to her children and grandchildren as well. Kathleen also discovered she had a talent to remain calm in critical situations, which she used to help others in medical emergencies while volunteering her time with the Culdesac QRU unit. To say she had an impactful life would be an understatement. If you ever had the pleasure to meet Kathleen, you would never forget her. She had a way of making you feel welcome and part of her family from the moment you met her. Kathleen was always her true self, and whether you liked her or not, you would always remember her.
Kathleen will forever be sorely missed and we will treasure her love and the memories we made with her forever. Please rest now, Kathleen, and take solace in the fact that you raised a strong family. We will always look out for one another and take care of each other just the way you taught us. We will never let you down. We all love you eternally and forever.
There will be a funeral with a rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and the funeral to start at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Any contributions can be made to Culdesac QRU in her name. The service will be live streamed at bit.ly/3y9KDsL or go to YouTube and search for All Saints Catholic Church - Lewiston, ID.