Kathleen Diane Blackeagle, 72, a Nez Perce tribal member, passed away during a spectacular snowstorm surrounded by family Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
She was a miracle born Saturday, July 10, 1948, in Lewiston to Veda (Jackson) and Reuben Blackeagle. Kathy was the second child of eight siblings. Her maternal grandparents were the late Ruth Corbett-Jackson and Andrew Jackson. Her paternal grandparents were Mable Blackeagle and Norton Blackeagle.
She grew up in the Kooskia area and attended school there. She also attended school in the California lower Bay Area while living with her paternal grandparents, Ruth and Andrew, during the Indian relocation era.
She married the love of her life, George M. Albert, and they would have four children together. Later the marriage ended in divorce; Kathy never remarried.
In 1977, Kathy moved from Kamiah and Kooskia, settling in Grangeville to raise her four children. In 2016, aging and health issues forced Kathy to move to Lewiston to be closer to her children.
Kathy was very proud of her heritage and was a direct descendant of the Old Chief Joseph band from the original homelands in Wallowa Valley, as well as a direct descendant of the Old Chief Looking Glass band of Kooskia, and the St. Louis warrior, Blackeagle.
Kathy enjoyed the outdoors, she loved to go on hunting adventures with her brothers and family. She had such excellent eyesight and could spot all kinds of animals and birds while out in the woods and would acquire the nickname “Eagle Eyes.” She loved her original 1855 Nimiipuu territory and loved to travel to all the usual and customary places like the Rapid River, Seven Devils, Lochsa and Selway areas to evoke her treaty rights. She also attended 1877 war trail ceremonies in White Bird and Big Hole, as well as the St. Louis warrior’s memorial.
She was also very creative and created large scrapbooks filled with informative newspaper clippings of historical and current events of the Nez Perce Tribe. In her free time she also learned to loom bead, liked to draw and would often do word puzzles. Later she attended many concerts at the Clearwater River Casino and enjoyed playing games there.
Kathy participated in a group known as “Peoples First” for many years and was active in the Grangeville community. This group would hold many fundraisers to attend retreats in Washington state. They would hold baked foods sales and host Halloween parties in the Elks lodge basement. They even sold water during the annual Border Days Fourth of July celebrations. This group was mostly known for the car washes held in the Rae Brothers parking lot in Grangeville. Kathy made many meaningful lifetime friendships while participating in this group.
Kathy had a passion for music and over the years acquired quite the record album collection that included 45 single records and albums. She always had a radio playing in her house for local news and music. She loved to spend her Sundays cleaning house while playing her records; she had gospel albums, soul albums, rock albums and country albums.
She enjoyed visits with family and friends and would share stories of her alaat, pluckuut, eetsa, tootah and her nannats raccoon, Buster. Her stories often were about attending Talmaks Church camp and fishing with her dad. Sometimes her stories were of traveling to the Pendleton, Ore., area with her mom to work in the fields picking fruits and vegetables.
Kathy was a strong humble Nimipuu iiyet, who rarely complained and overcame many types of barriers and obstacles in her life. She was quiet, bold and phenomenally fierce, yet full of compassion.
Kathy enjoyed many types of TV shows and regularly watched “The Price Is Right” with Bob Barker, “Family Feud,” “Golden Girls,” “Lawrence Welk,” “American Idol” and “American Ninja Warrior.” She also enjoyed watching competitive sports and followed the local school sports, as well as college and professional sports. She was able to attend two Mariners games before the COVID-19 pandemic and loved the Seahawks. Her most memorable college basketball moment was when Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team made it to the championship game of 2017. Kathy also became a big fan of men’s and women’s tennis and was very fond of Serena Williams.
She was preceded in death by her Nimiipuu ancestors and warriors; her maternal and paternal grandparents; her parents; her siblings Cynthia Blackeagle, Frank Blackeagle; a grandchild Baby Anicito Albert; nephews Cecil Blackeagle, Wilber and Norbert Campbell and niece Bessie Blackeagle.
She is survived by her children Beverly Childers-Albert, Daisy Albert of Lewiston, Bobby (Tauna) Albert of Billings, Mont., and Jenny (Daniel) Albert-Blackeagle as well as her siblings Mildred Blackeagle, Norton, (Lynnette) Blackeagle, Joseph Blackeagle, Barbara (Ed) Fisher, Janet Blackeagle and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy’s legacy lives on with her 13 grandchildren, John (Jessica) Altman, Louis Altman, Keith Childers, Joseph Albert of Montana, Tosha, Eric, Newton, Jacob and Teesha Pollan, Beth Hawker, Kody Hawker, Victor Arthur and Keilan Arthur; and six great-grandchildren.
A private family dressing, memorial service and wake were held March 2. The funeral service took place March 3, with a burial ceremony followed by dinner.
Trenary Funeral Home handled the arrangements.