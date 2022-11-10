Kathleen “Kathy” Cherylita Pierre, of Lapwai, passed away surrounded by family and friends Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Kathy was fighting a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer and her health quickly declined over the course of the last few weeks.

Kathy was born in Shiprock, N.M., to Wallace and Mary Buck on Sept. 2, 1949. She was an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and was of Pueblo decent. She was born from the Tachii’nii (Red running into the water) clan and understood the Navajo language well. She attended Shiprock Schools in New Mexico.