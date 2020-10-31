Nov. 8, 1963 - Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
Kathie was born Nov. 8, 1963, in San Jose, Calif. She grew up in the Bay Area with her mother, Linda, her father, Teddie, and her younger brother, Scott. Growing up, Kathie loved and rode horses, was an avid reader and a good student. She graduated from Branham High School in 1981.
She then moved to San Francisco to attend the University of San Francisco. After one year in the nursing program, she switched majors. Kathie graduated from the St. Ignatius Institute at USF with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She cherished her years in San Francisco. While attending USF, Kathie discovered a deep love for God and the Catholic faith. She was baptized and received into the church, taking Francis Clare as her confirmation name. Kathie’s deep faith, which was a perfect match for her gentle, joyful spirit, shaped the rest of her life.
After college, Kathie married Paul Wieck. They began a family in San Francisco before moving to Oregon. Kathie gave birth to three children, Daniel, Elizabeth and Emily. Kathie and Paul divorced when the children were young. As a single mother, Kathie began working for the Archdiocese of Portland as the Coordinator of Disciples in Mission. It was there she met her future husband, Todd Cooper. Kathie and Todd married in 2004, and they made a wonderful life together with her three children in Portland, Ore.
Kathie was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2005. Throughout her 15-year battle with cancer, Kathie remained joyful and hopeful. She loved people, and they loved her. She had a great passion for service, evangelization and participating in her beloved St. Rose of Lima Church community. She organized small groups for Lent, hospitality ministers for Sunday Masses, prepared snack packs for those who were homeless, participated in 40 Days for Life, served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, and frequently attended daily Mass.
Every year for Christmas, Kathie requested two calendars, one featuring rainbows and the other, hummingbirds. Kathie loved the Oregon coast and the vibrant fall colors. Her favorite number was nine. She loved sushi, Thai and Vietnamese food. Her favorite movie was “It’s a Wonderful Life.” She traveled on pilgrimages to France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the Holy Land.
Kathie had a beautiful, infectious smile. Those who knew her know how precious and faithful she was. She was a shining light in our world. She had a heart for Christ and in more recent years developed a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was also a devotee of Divine Mercy. Kathie will be missed dearly. She was the heart and spirit of her family and home, and she will be dearly missed. Please pray for the repose of her soul.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Coutts; her spouse, Todd Cooper; and her three children, Daniel Wieck, Sr. Elizabeth Wieck and Emily Wieck.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Coutts.
Kathie will be laid to rest at Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery in Happy Valley, Ore., where she once was employed and assisted families in the corporal work of mercy of burying their loved ones. May she rest in the eternal peace of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to one of the following charities: Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother (religious order of Kathie’s daughter, Sr. Elizabeth Wieck) www.homeofthemother.org/en/about-us/how-you-can-help/donation-sisters; The Marians of the Immaculate Conception www.marian.org/donation/?source=marian-masthead; Dynamic Catholic www.dynamiccatholic.com/join-us-in-this-mission/DON-USA.html; 40 Days for Life www.40daysforlife.com/donate.aspx; Real Life Catholic www.reallifecatholic.com/shop/recurring-gift.