Katherine “Katie” Hauger

Our beautiful, strong and courageous Katie was born July 18, 1996. She peacefully went to live with our Lord and savior Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
From the beginning, she was a daddy’s girl who loved bright colors and bling. At 3 years old, she received the blessing of her quiet, reserved sister and best friend, Marie. She so loved her little sister.
Katie was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was almost 6. This is a lung and digestive disease that is a genetic, life-threatening illness. Katie didn’t let this disease define her life; neither did she allow it to limit her dreams and aspirations. When Katie was 9, she was granted a wish through the Make A Wish Foundation. She chose to meet John Schneider and Tom Wopat of the original “Dukes of Hazzard” series. This was one of the great highlights of her life.
Katie was again blessed with big sister status when her brother, Kevin, was born in 2010. Katie immediately fell in love with her little Kevin. She quite often called him Bubbie. Kevin couldn’t say her name when he was little, so he starting calling her DayDay. Katie became DayDay to all of Kevin’s friends, as well.
Katie was a friend to so many. She always had a best friend. Who the best friend was might change depending on the day, and we would laugh about this. That is just how Katie rolled. She was involved in tap dance, played basketball and softball in her elementary years and was a cheerleader in high school. She even cheered at the Pro Bowl her senior year. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 2014.
Katie went on to attend Lewis-Clark State College for two years, studying graphic design. Following college, she was briefly married. We are so thankful she had her beautiful day.
Looking back at Katie’s life, we have no regrets. We traveled together, prayed together, laughed together, cried together. Dinnertime was always around the table. God blessed us with a beautiful daughter and sister who laughed loudly, loved deeply and never lost her zest for life. Though our hearts are broken, we have peace knowing she is with Jesus. She has new lungs to breathe with and no more pain to suffer through. Katie is like a stone thrown into a pond; her ripple has reached the farthest shore and touched so many lives. She will forever be in our hearts.
Katie’s beloved Grandpa Bob and her cousin Brad preceded her in death.
Katie is survived by her parents, Mike and Kristin; her sister Marie; her brother Kevin; Grandma Carol Kinzer; Grandpa Jon and Grandma Liz Hauger; numerous uncles and aunts, Kirk and Andrea Kinzer, Kraig and Becky Kinzer, Kim Petrie, Matt and Jennifer Hauger, Jason and Samantha Hauger; many cousins; all of her best friends; and many others who love her.
A viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene with a luncheon to follow. You may submit condolences online to Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
If you would like to make a donation to the CF Foundation in memory of Katie, please do so at fightcf.cff.org.